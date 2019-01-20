Mevofit launches an ultra smartwatch for fitness freaks

MevoFit has launched Echoronics Ultra, a sleek, stylish, powerful and responsive smartwatch that’s said to be fitted with some amazing features and also supports both the 12- and 24-hour time formats.

The smartwatch enables monitoring of heart rate and blood pressure and supports advanced apps for both Android & iOS. Featuring a comfortable design, the Echoronics Ultra has a soft and skin-friendly TPU Medical Grade Strap supported by an easy-to-fix and secure buckle.

Fitness and health enthusiasts will find this product helpful as it comes with an all-day activity tracker to help record the number of steps, calories, distance and the duration for which the wearer has been active. It also helps in keeping a track of vitals such as heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep. Some other noteworthy features of the product include phone and social notifications, clock and reminders, anti-lost (find my phone), wrist gesture and remote camera control, and sedentary alerts – all this with a long-lasting battery.