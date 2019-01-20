“Modi government is taking democracy towards dictatorship”, says Anna Hazare

Social activist and Gandhian Anna Hazare alleged that the Modi government, was not listening to the decisions of the constitutional bodies over implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 and was trying to take the country towards “dictatorship.”

“I have worry that if this government is not abiding by the decisions of constitutional bodies then the threat is that this government is taking democracy towards dictatorship. ..That is the threat,” Hazare said.

hazare Said that he would sit on a fast from January 30 at his village, Ralegan Siddhi, in Maharashtra from January 30 against the Narendra Modi-led government for the delay in appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre.

The anti-corruption crusader claimed the government was resorting to excuses on the matter. Hazare said in 2011 the entire country stood over appointing Lokpal and Lokayuktas in states after which the Lokpall Bill was passed. Hazare said he had written 32 letters to the Prime Minister but he was not getting any replies.