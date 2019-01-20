Olympian P.V.Sindhu demands more respect for women. She expressed that a lot of respect was given to women in foreign countries, but, in India, people do not practice what they preach.

Speaking at an event titled ‘SH(OUT) – Sexual Harassment Out: We are listening’, organised by the Hyderabad Police , Sindhu said, “I feel really happy that there is a lot of respect towards women in other countries, while in India, people actually tell us that we should respect women, but I think there are very rare people who actually practice it… Who actually do it (respect). It’s just that they only say it and they don’t practice it.”

“I want to say and wish that everybody should respect others and especially women,” she said adding “women have to be strong and we have to believe ourselves as a woman we can do anything”.

She said the #MeToo movement had brought a lot of awareness about sexual harassment of women at workplace, adding that this movement educated both women and also men about the responsibilities towards the society.