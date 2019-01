The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals from Palghar district for allegedly entering India illegally.

They made an entry without valid documents and were living in Tulij police station area in Nalasopara for the past two years.

They were identified as Shamsur Sheikh, Moshiya Mullah, Kotil Khalifa, Jahangir Alam, and Mofish Sheikh. All five were booked under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act.