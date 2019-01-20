PUBG game makers announce new additions to gameplay in January 2019

Earlier in the day, PUBG MOBILE got the highly anticipated 0.10.5 update. For the last couple of weeks, it was anticipated that the game would get the much-awaited zombie mode with this update. However, the update was released and there was no sign of the zombie mode. While media reports speculated that the zombies would come to PUBG MOBILE at a later date, Tencent Games has taken to Twitter to announce more stuff related to Resident Evil 2. And fans of the series will easily understand this – zombies are inbound for PUBG MOBILE.

In a separate tweet, the developers reached out to the players stating future content additions to the game. “In order to celebrate the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 coming out on January 25, we are celebrating now with Duos event! We look forward to the full release of the collaboration content later this month and can’t wait to share more with you! @RE_Games,” read the tweet.

Resident Evil 2 is one of the highly anticipated games for those who love the idea of hunting down zombies. Tencent Games announced its collaboration with RE Games a few months ago for bringing Resident Evil stuff to PUBG MOBILE. Several players have been reported zombie sighting across the Erangel map for a while. There are certain areas where live zombie props can be seen.