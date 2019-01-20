Sabarimala protests not successful: BJP

BJP admitted that its fight to protect the faith of devotees issue was ‘not entirely successful. State BJP president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai, while speaking at the protest venue in front of the Secretariat, asserted that the party would end the indefinite fast on Sunday.

“There were notable achievements during certain phases of the agitation, but, our fight to protect the faith was not entirely successful,” he stated. Furthermore, he added, ”Even though we were unable to achieve 100 percent success, we were able to garner more public support due to the blessings of Lord Ayyappa.