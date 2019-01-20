KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala protests not successful: BJP

Jan 20, 2019, 09:29 am IST
Less than a minute

BJP admitted that its fight to protect the faith of devotees issue was ‘not entirely successful. State BJP president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai, while speaking at the protest venue in front of the Secretariat, asserted that the party would end the indefinite fast on Sunday.

“There were notable achievements during certain phases of the agitation, but, our fight to protect the faith was not entirely successful,” he stated. Furthermore, he added, ”Even though we were unable to achieve 100 percent success, we were able to garner more public support due to the blessings of Lord Ayyappa.

Tags

Related Articles

Teacher instruct student to slap his classmate more than 150 times as punishment

Jan 28, 2018, 03:53 pm IST
reporter get blown away

Reporter gets blown away during live telecasting

Jun 27, 2017, 12:42 pm IST

Sushma Swaraj on being in the presidential race.

Jun 17, 2017, 03:47 pm IST

India takes over operations of Chabahar port in Iran

Jan 7, 2019, 11:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close