Aaghaz-e-Dosti releases Indo-Pak peace calendar

Aaghaz-e-Dosti that works to foster people to people relations between India and Pakistan through its voluntary network of youths in both countries on Sunday released 7th Indo-Pak peace calendar.

A spokesman of the organisation in a statement here said that many people including army veterans, common youths and school students gathered in Delhi to release the peace calendar for sending out message of peace and friendship. “This peace calendar includes paintings of school students from Pakistan and India on the theme of peace and six paintings from each country get selected for being published in the form of calendar as a message of 365 days of peace,” he added.

While releasing the calendar along with a seminar titled ‘Sharing of Hopes for Peaceful Co-existence’ , the renowned scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan said that students in both countries have done a great work and they must understand that their efforts for peace would make our societies more humane.

Sudheendra Kulkarni, a renowned writer, former aide to late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee said that young generation is the hope for both countries.