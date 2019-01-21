‘Agenda for 2019 – Modi Vs. Chaos’, says Arun Jaitley

Opposition parties have adopted a two-fold strategy of negative anti-Narendra Modi agenda and random political grouping for 2019 general elections battle, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He raised this criticism on his Facebook page. Opposition politics has thrown up four desirous Prime Ministers wishing to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are – Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, and K.CChandrasekharRao, he addded.

In the Facebook post, Jaitley said the Kolkata rally was basically an anti-Modi rally and became significantly a non-Rahul Gandhi rally by his conspicuous absence. He said, the BJP and NDA have to be prepared for a battle for a fifty percent vote in the direct fight contest.