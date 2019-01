In Australian Open tennis tournament, Serena Williams seeded 16th, knocked World No.1 Simona Halep out of the Australian Open in the women’s singles after winning the Round of 16 matches 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in Melbourne.

She has reached the quarterfinals of the tournament. Williams is chasing her 8th Australian Open title. This was the first Williams played a world No.1 since 2013 – back then it was Victoria Azarenka.