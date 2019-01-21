BMW launches all new X4 in India : Price and Features

BMW has launched the all-new X4, second-gen SUV-coupe, in India with prices starting at Rs 60.60 lakh for the four-cylinder diesel variant and going up to Rs 65.90 lakh for the range-topping six-cylinder diesel model. At this price point, the entry-level X4 costs Rs 4.6 lakh more than the base X3 xDrive20d.

Offered in M Sport X trim only (a claimed first for our market), the X4 comes with a 190hp, 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine in the xDrive20d, a 265hp, 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel in the xDrive30d and a 252hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit in the xDrive30i. All engines are offered with an 8-speed automatic gearbox sending power all-four wheels. Also available is BMW’s drive mode select system with four drive modes – Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

The M Sport X design package adds in BMW’s M Sport body kit including side skirts, and a rear diffuser element, large 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust and a roof mounted spoiler to add to its sportier styling.

Inside, the driver and front passenger get sport seats, BMW’s M design steering along with M badging. In terms of equipment the SUV is offered with a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, adaptive suspension, BMW’s iDrive infotainment system with 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system and a heads-up display.

On the safety front, the SUV-coupe has been kitted out with six airbags, stability control, Attentiveness Assist and Isofix child seat mounts to name a few.