Brexit: British Prime Minister Theresa May to reveal her Plan-B

Jan 21, 2019, 09:23 pm IST
British Prime Minister Theresa May is to unveil her Brexit Plan-B in Parliament today. The Plan-B was necessitated after the MPs rejected Ms May’s deal of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

May’s government had survived a confidence vote on Wednesday and set about talks with figures from rival parties. Britain is to leave the European Union on the 29th of March without a deal unless MPs can force a delay or get their act together in time and come up with an alternative plan that Brussels is also happy with.

