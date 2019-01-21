BSNL launches new Prepaid recharge plan with unlimited data for 180 Days

BSNL has launched a new Rs. 899 prepaid recharge with a validity of 180 days.

The new recharge is said to have been launched in select circles, and offer 1.5GB data per day. This amounts to 270GB of total data during the validity period.

The Rs. 899 pack joins the already existing Rs. 999 recharge that offers similar 181 days of validity, and 1.5GB data per day validity. This plan is more widely available across India, while the Rs. 899 pack is reportedly only available in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh circle.

The new BSNL Rs. 899 pack is said to offer 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls (except Mumbai and Delhi circles), and 50 SMS per day for a validity of 180 days. Telecom Talk reports that this half yearly plan has been launched only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle as of now. It doesn’t offer unlimited voice calling in Mumbai and Delhi circles, and will charge users standard tariff rates.