Congress uses BR Ambedkar only for votes, Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh on Sunday made a scathing attack on Congress Party. Singh at ‘Bhim Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur said that the Congress party has always sought a vote in name of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar but did nothing for him, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has given him respect.

Rajnath Singh said, “Congress party has always sought a vote in Baba Saheb’s name but did nothing for him, while our government has given him respect.” This statement from the Union Minister comes just months before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to BR Ambedkar saying the Centre’s decision of 10 percent reservation to economically backward upper castes will benefit the weaker sections of society.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, nearly 20 national leaders had gathered in West Bengal’s Kolkata for mega “United India” opposition rally organised by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.