EWS quota for social justice, not for election gains, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday rejected the opposition’s allegations that the government decision to provide 10% quota in education and jobs for economically weaker sections in unreserved categories was politically motivated with an eye on Lok Sabha polls.

Dubbing the charges “illogical”, Modi told BJP booth workers from Hatkanangale, Kolhapur, Madha and Satara in Maharashtra and from South Goa parliamentary constituencies that the decision had given sleepless nights to opposition parties, which were spreading lies and rumours.

“Elections keep happening frequently in India. Therefore, to link this decision with any election is illogical. If this decision had been implemented a few months ago, there would have been rumours that the decision was taken before assembly elections of five crucial states and so on,”the PM said .

“Our government believes in ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’. For the first time, such a decision was taken. They (opposition parties) did nothing for social justice, and when we did, they were caught sleeping. The bill was passed (in Parliament) in just 48 hours,” he said. Modi asserted that the decision was taken by rising above political lines, saying it was not possible without an amendment in the Constitution.

“The existing reservation for SCs/STs and OBCs will not be disturbed. We are increasing 10% seats in educational institutions. This will open new doors of opportunities. A major section of society will get justice,” he said, urging the party cadre to aggressively counter the opposition’s charge.

“India was counted among the fragile five global economies, while today it is the world’s fastest growing economy. The earlier scenario of high inflation and low growth has changed to low inflation and high growth,” he said.

Modi once again hit out at the opposition’s unity bid as he said the the sole objective of the proposed alliance was defeating BJP in the upcoming elections. “They have come together in fear of defeat. Before getting defeated, they have made EVMs (electronic voting machines) the villain. They take the public for granted. This is dangerous, something everyone should worry about. They are defaming the constitutional institutions. They have no trust left in the constitution or institutions,” the PM said.

He further said, “We have gathbandhan with Janata. They have enormous money, we have support of people. They have gathbandhan of Dal’s (parties), we have gathbandhan with Dil’s (hearts). They fight each other even in grampanchayat polls, and yet come together and speak of saving democracy.”