Fuel prices hikes up again; See latest rates

The prices of petrol and diesel witnessed the fifth straight rise on Monday. In national capital Delhi, the price of petrol increased by Rs 0.19 at Rs 71.14 a litre. Diesel was being sold at Rs 65.71 a litre (increased by Rs 0.26). In financial capital Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 76.77 a litre (increase by Rs 0.19) and Rs 68.81 per litre (increase by Rs 0.28), respectively. A litre of petrol in Kolkata cost Rs 73.23, while diesel cost Rs 67.49 a litre. In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 73.85 and Rs 69.41 a litre, respectively.

In Noida, prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 70.86 and Rs 64.90 a litre, respectively. A litre of petrol in Gurugram cost Rs 71.89, while diesel cost Rs 65.51 a litre. In Faridabad, prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 72.11 and Rs 65.72 a litre, respectively.

Oil prices dipped on Thursday as US crude production quickly approached an unprecedented 12 million barrels per day (bpd) just as worries about weakening demand emerge. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52 per barrel in morning trade in Asia while international Brent crude oil futures were down 34 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $60.98 per barrel.