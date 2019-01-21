India vs New Zealand 2019 match schedule

The Indian cricket team today reached in Auckland ahead of the 5 match ODI and 3 matches T20 series against New Zealand.

Here is the full schedule of the tour:

1st ODI – January 23, Wednesday, New Zealand vs India, McLean Park, Napier, 7:30 am IST

2nd ODI – January 26, Saturday, New Zealand vs India, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 7:30 am IST

3rd ODI – January 28, Monday, New Zealand vs India, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 7:30 am IST

4th ODI – January 31, Thursday, New Zealand vs India, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 7:30 am IST

5th ODI – February 03, Sunday, New Zealand vs India, Westpac Stadium, Wellington 7:30 am IST

1st T20I – February 06, Wednesday, New Zealand vs India, Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 pm IST

2nd T20I- February 08, Friday, New Zealand vs India, Eden Park, Auckland, 11:30 AM IST

3rd T20I – February 10, Sunday, New Zealand vs India, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 12:30 PM IST

The Indian team will leave for Napier tomorrow morning where the first ODI will be played on Wednesday. Team India will look to continue their great momentum in New Zealand after recording historic wins in the Test and ODI series against Australia.

India’s ODI squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

India’s T20I squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar