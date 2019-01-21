Latest NewsIndiaSports

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth will lead India

Jan 21, 2019, 10:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Olympic silver medalist P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Kidambi Srikanth aim to continue their impressive run at the Indonesia Masters, starting with qualifiers in Jakarta tomorrow.

Sindhu will begin her campaign against former Olympic gold medallist China’s Li Xuerui on Wednesday. The 23-year-old from Hyderabad is expected to clash with reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin at the quarterfinals. Saina will take on a qualifier in the opening round and faces the prospect of meeting Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, at the quarters.

Srikanth plays his first match against Malaysia’s Liew Daren. The eighth-seeded Indian will be joined by others such as Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy.

In men’s doubles, it will be a clash between two Indian combinations with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty taking on Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy.

Women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will square off against Thailand’s eighth seed Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, while mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj and Ashwini will pair up to clash with seventh-seeded English husband.

Related Articles

Out with the old in with the new; trends to look out for in the job market

Jan 24, 2018, 09:24 am IST

DEVASWOM BOARD HOLD MEETINGS WHILE PROTESTERS STOPS DEVOTEES

Oct 16, 2018, 11:22 am IST
priyanka chopra and PM Modi

After the short dress controversies, Priyanka Chopra Meets PM Modi In Anarkali

Apr 13, 2018, 10:51 am IST

Neymar Says he is the Best Footballer in the World. But What about Messi and Ronaldo? He has the answer

Jun 18, 2018, 02:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close