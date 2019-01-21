Indonesia Masters Badminton: Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth will lead India

Olympic silver medalist P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Kidambi Srikanth aim to continue their impressive run at the Indonesia Masters, starting with qualifiers in Jakarta tomorrow.

Sindhu will begin her campaign against former Olympic gold medallist China’s Li Xuerui on Wednesday. The 23-year-old from Hyderabad is expected to clash with reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin at the quarterfinals. Saina will take on a qualifier in the opening round and faces the prospect of meeting Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, at the quarters.

Srikanth plays his first match against Malaysia’s Liew Daren. The eighth-seeded Indian will be joined by others such as Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy.

In men’s doubles, it will be a clash between two Indian combinations with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty taking on Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy.

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will square off against Thailand's eighth seed Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai