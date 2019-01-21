Key highlights of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

About Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

• Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated in India every year.

• It is celebrated to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India.

• The day also commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa in Bombay on January 9, 1915.

• The decision to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was taken in accordance with recommendations of the High Level Committee on the Indian Diaspora set up by India Government under the chairmanship of L M Singhvi.

• The day was formally established in 2003 and is sponsored by the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region of India.

• The 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas was held in New Delhi.

• The Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and Uttar Pradesh Pravasi Bhartiya Divas were held on the opening day itself that is on January 21, 2019. The young diaspora will engage with its counterparts back home in India.

• Information and Broadcasting Minister, Rajyavardhan Rathore inaugurated several exhibitions including a digital exhibition on the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Swacch Bharat: Sardar Patel and Gandhi ke Sapno ka Bharat’, intended towards the PBD.

• The Day will be jointly organised by the Union Ministry of External Affairs in association with the Uttar Pradesh government.

• The Nodal Officer of the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is Deepak Agrawal, Commissioner of Varanasi Division.

• The main convention center of PBD 2019 is the Deen Dayal Trade Facilitation Centre at Bada Lalpur, Varanasi. The entire campus has been decorated with the theme of ‘Kashi Culture’ depicting famous ghats, temples and the ethos of the most ancient living city.

• The valedictory address and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be given away by the President Ram Nath Kovind on January 23, 2019.