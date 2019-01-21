Kumbh Mela :Devotees take holy dip at Kumbh on ‘Paush Poornima’

A Large number of devotees and seers are taking a dip on second main bath on the occasion of Paush Purnima. Paush Purnima also marks the beginning of month-long Kalp Vas.

Throughout the Kalp Vas period, lakhs of people will be staying in small tents near the Sangam for a month to take bath thrice daily and eat only once in a day.

There are six main bathing dates, including three Shahi Snans, at the Kumbh Mela. A record around 2 crores 25 lakh devotees took part in the first Shahi Snan of Akharas on Makar Sankranti. The 49-day Mela began last week on Tuesday, and it will conclude on 4th March.