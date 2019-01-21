Pravasi Bharatiya Divas begins

The 15th edition of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) began at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The theme for this year Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is “Role of Indian Diaspora in building New India”. The Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and Uttar Pradesh Pravasi Bhartiya Divas were held on an opening day.

Addressing NRIs, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj invited them for investment in the field of education. She said, nowadays India offers a limitless opportunity for those who want to work here.

Chief guests for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas were Member of Parliament from New Zealand Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi and MP from Norway Himanshu Gulati. Minister of state for external affairs General VK Singh (Retired), Minister of state for sports and Youth affairs, Colonel Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also shared the dais.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the event tomorrow, with Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth being the Chief Guest. The valedictory address and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be given by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.