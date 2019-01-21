KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Issue : Govt should respect the sentiments of crores of believers,says Sri Sri Ravishankar

Jan 21, 2019, 06:59 am IST
Less than a minute

Yoga Leader Sri Sri Ravishankar has said that in Sabarimala women entry issue, the government should respect the sentiments of crores of believers.

He made this clear through a video conferencing at Ayyappa Bhakta Sangaman, a mass gathering of believers held at Putharikkantam maidan on Sunday evening.

Seated in his ashram in Chennai, he said that he supported gender equality but pleaded with the government and people not to destroy the social fabric of Kerala.

“Kerala is well-known for communal harmony and gender equality but sentiments of crores of believers should be respected. They have the fundamental right to observe tradition. We should respect that,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

These are the most violent cities in the world

Jul 7, 2018, 11:09 pm IST
happiest countries

World’s happiest countries 2018 : Here’s the UN Report

Mar 14, 2018, 10:46 pm IST
Marakkar

This Mohanlal film will be the most expensive Malayalam film

May 6, 2018, 07:21 am IST

Changing names continues in UP: After Allahabad, Faizabad renamed as Ayodhya

Nov 7, 2018, 11:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close