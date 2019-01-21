Sabarimala Issue : Govt should respect the sentiments of crores of believers,says Sri Sri Ravishankar

Yoga Leader Sri Sri Ravishankar has said that in Sabarimala women entry issue, the government should respect the sentiments of crores of believers.

He made this clear through a video conferencing at Ayyappa Bhakta Sangaman, a mass gathering of believers held at Putharikkantam maidan on Sunday evening.

Seated in his ashram in Chennai, he said that he supported gender equality but pleaded with the government and people not to destroy the social fabric of Kerala.

“Kerala is well-known for communal harmony and gender equality but sentiments of crores of believers should be respected. They have the fundamental right to observe tradition. We should respect that,” he said.