The key benchmark indices rose over half a percent each on Monday. The benchmark indices finished higher for the fifth day in a row.

The BSE Sensex closed at 36,579, up 192 points. NSE Nifty took out the crucial 10,950-mark that posed as a stiff resistance. The 50-share pack settled at 10,962, up 54.90 points or 0.50 percent. A total of 17 stocks gained while 33 declined in the Nifty space.