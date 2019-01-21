Latest NewsIndia

Six arrested with ‘demonetised’ notes worth Rs. 41 lakhs

Jan 21, 2019, 07:52 am IST
Madhya Pradesh police have arrested six people for allegedly carrying demonetised currency worth Rs 41,50,000 on Sunday.

The money in denominations of defunct Rs. 500 and 1,000 notes were seized from their possession in Jhabua, earlier today. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

This is not the first time that demonetised notes are recovered. Earlier, in a similar incident on December 16, Surat police arrested a man for allegedly carrying the illegal currency worth Rs. 3.80 crore.

