Suriya’s new look for Kaappaan revealed

Suriya’s next film is with director KV Anand. The film is named ‘Kaappaan’. The movie also starring Mohanlal, Arya and Sayyeshaa are touted to be a big-scale action thriller.

The movie has Suriya appearing in multiple looks. During the first few schedules, the actor had appeared in a variety of getups.

‘Kaappaan’ has Mohanlal playing the Indian Prime Minister’s role while Suriya will be seen as a high-rank National Security Guard (NSG) officer, who is in charge of the PM’s security. Mohanlal and Suriya had shot together for their combination scenes in London, Chennai and in several locations in North India. The makers have planned to shoot the movie in over ten different countries.

‘Kaappaan’ also has Boman Irani, Samuthirakani and Prem Kumar are also part of the cast. The movie has cinematography by MS Prabhu and music by Harris Jayaraj handles the music department. Lyca Productions is producing this big budget movie.