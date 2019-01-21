CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Suriya’s new look for Kaappaan revealed

Jan 21, 2019, 11:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

Suriya’s next film is with director KV Anand. The film is named ‘Kaappaan’. The movie also starring Mohanlal, Arya and Sayyeshaa are touted to be a big-scale action thriller.

The movie has Suriya appearing in multiple looks. During the first few schedules, the actor had appeared in a variety of getups.

‘Kaappaan’ has Mohanlal playing the Indian Prime Minister’s role while Suriya will be seen as a high-rank National Security Guard (NSG) officer, who is in charge of the PM’s security. Mohanlal and Suriya had shot together for their combination scenes in London, Chennai and in several locations in North India. The makers have planned to shoot the movie in over ten different countries.

‘Kaappaan’ also has Boman Irani, Samuthirakani and Prem Kumar are also part of the cast. The movie has cinematography by MS Prabhu and music by Harris Jayaraj handles the music department. Lyca Productions is producing this big budget movie.

Tags

Related Articles

Tovino’s next film to start rolling in January

Dec 26, 2018, 09:44 pm IST
Remedies-For-Stomach-Ulcer

Home Remedies for a Stomach Ulcer

Apr 10, 2018, 01:38 pm IST
priya-varrier-spotted-with-the-assistant-to-manage-her-dress-video

Troll Attack on Priya Varrier after spotted with the assistant to manage her dress: VIDEO

May 25, 2018, 02:53 pm IST

Kanpur based ‘Deezoe’ launches its first e-commerce platform

Nov 15, 2018, 07:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close