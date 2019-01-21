The new law is in tune with govt commitment for development of poor: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said, the new law guaranteeing 10% reservation to Economically Weaker sections of the general category in jobs and education is in tune with the government’s commitment to ensure the development of all sections.

Singh was addressing a public rally at Nagpur in Maharashtra on the concluding day of the national convention of BJP’s Scheduled Caste cell. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the new reservation to realise Babasaheb Ambedkar’s dream of egalitarian society.

Singh also said, India became the fastest growing economy in the world in just 55 months under Modi, adding that it is the truth accepted by economists across the world.