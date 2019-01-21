Upper caste quota has given sleepless nights to Opposition, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rejected allegations that the government decision to provide 10 per cent reservation in education and jobs for the economically weaker sections in the general category was politically motivated with an eye on upper caste vote in the Lok Sabha polls.

Calling the charges as “illogical,” the Prime Minister told BJP booth workers from Hatkanangale, Kolhapur, Madha, Satara in Maharashtra and from South Goa parliamentary constituencies that the decision has given sleepless nights to opposition parties which, he said, were spreading lies and rumours.

“If our decision lacked strength, they (opposition parties) would not have had sleepless nights. Now they are spreading lies and rumours,” Modi said, adding that the “historic” decision was taken in national interest.

“Our government believes in ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’. For the first time such a decision was taken. They (opposition parties) did nothing for social justice, and when we did, they were caught sleeping. The Bill was passed (in Parliament) in just 48 hours,” he said.

He asserted that the decision was taken by rising above political lines, saying it was not possible without an amendment in the Constitution.

“The existing reservation for SCs/STs and OBCs will not be disturbed. We are increasing 10 per cent seats in education institutions. This will open new doors of opportunities. A major section of the society will get justice,” he said, urging the party cadre to counter aggressively the opposition’s charge.