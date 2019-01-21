Yamaha launches FZ V3.0 in India : Price and Features

Yamaha Motors has launched the 2019 FZ 3.0 in India. Priced at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), this model replaces the current model which has been on sale since the last 4 years. The FZ-S 3.0 has been priced at Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new FZ-S Fi 3.0 retains the traditional muscular design, but now gets a bit sharper approach. The overall stance of the bike has gone a bit aggressive, as the brand is focusing a lot on excitement bit of the experience. The Japanese maker has equipped the bike with LED headlight, LCD instrument cluster with white backlight.

The new FZ V3.0 and the FZ-S V3.0 continues to be powered by the same 149cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that generates 13bhp at 8,000rpm and 12.8Nm at 6,000rpm. The fuel-injection has been tweaked to give a meatier mid-range. The motor is mated to the same five-speed gearbox.

The bike has been equipped with single-channel ABS system to improve the overall safety net of the bike. The FZ V3.0 will be available in two colours- metric black and racing blue whereas the more expensive FZ-S V3.0 gets three colours – matt black, dark matt blue and gray and cyan blue. The only difference between these two models is the presence of belly pan on the FZ-S V3.0.