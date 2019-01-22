12,453 people went missing from Kerala

As per a Police report, around 12,453 persons, including 7,530 women and 1,890 children, were reported missing in Kerala in 2018. Of these, the police were able to trace 11,761 persons, which includes 2,577 men, 7,350 women and 1,834 are children.T he remaining 692 people are yet to be found. As many as 11,640 missing cases were registered in 2018.

This is reportedly the first time, the Kerala police have released the data. Thiruvananthapuram rural reported the highest number missing cases – 1,258 – as per the report by the police. The lowest number of missing cases were reported from Wayanad – 186. The lowest number of missing cases involving children were reported from Kochi city. Out of 21 missing children, the police located 20.

In Thiruvananthapuram City limits, 132 men, 385 women and 101 kids were reported missing. The whereabouts of 110 of these men, 375 women and 100 kids were later revealed.