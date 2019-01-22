EVM Hacking : Election Commission asks Delhi Police to file FIR

Election Commission asked Delhi Police to lodge an FIR and investigate the matter related to claim by a self-proclaimed cyber expert on EVMs tampering. The Election Commission complained that the self-proclaimed expert is violative of Indian Penal Code and the matter should be investigated promptly.

“Through media reports, it has come to the notice of the commission that allegedly one Mr. Syed Shuja claimed (at the event in London) that he was part of the EVM design team and he can hack the EVMs used in elections in India,” Election Commission of India wrote to Delhi Police.

Sheyphali Sharan, the official spokesperson, Election Commission of India said in a tweet, “As follow up action ECI has written to DCP New Delhi District to lodge an FIR & investigate the matter promptly for violation of Dec 505 (1) (b) of PIC.”

Yesterday at an event in London, Syed Shuja, the cyber expert had claimed that the Electronic Voting Machines can be tempered with and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were rigged. The cyber expert claimed that he was part of the EVM design team and he can hack the EVM used in the elections in India.