ICC named Rishabh Pant as ‘Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2018’

Despite Virat Kohli’s undisputed heroics in the recently-conducted ICC awards 2018, young and immensely talented wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant somehow managed to carve a nice for himself as he bagged ‘ICC’s Emerging Player of the Year’ on Tuesday. With Indian captain grabbing all the limelight in ICC annual awards, Pant’s meteoric rise and achievements are quite hard to ignore. awards. The 21-year-old Pant was picked by the ICC’s voting academy for a stellar show in his breakthrough Test year in 2018.

The year 2018 concluded on the brightest note possible for Pant as he broke several records with an unbeaten 159 against Australia in the last Test of the series in Sydney. Despite the match ending in a draw due to rain, Pant registered his name in the history books in what turned out to be the best performance by an Asian side Down Under.