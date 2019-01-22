To harvest the fruit of Sabarimala protest the BJP is planning to give candidature to prominent personalities. Many renowned personalities are in the BJP list. Former ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair, Former DGP T.P.Senkumar, actor Mohanlal are the few names in the list. The party has after a long procedure has chosen some constituencies as the most winnable. The state capital Thiruvananthapuram is among the one.

The party has at last opened their account in the state assembly through the veteran O.Rajagopal. But now the party is aiming at winning some parliament seats from the state. The party leadership and RSS are of opinion that now the state has ripened enough for the party. They also think that the Sabarimala protest will certainly reflect in the voting pattern which will finally benefit the party.

Now it has been in the air that the saffron party is going to place their trump card. As per reports, BJP will give candidature to Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. She will be the BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, sources revealed.

Shashi Tharoor, the former United Nations official is the present legislator from the state capital. The two times MP from the constituency, Tharoor has already started campaigning works. The Congress will unquestionably give a ticket to him as he has served as the minister in UPA government and also a national face of the party. The Left has not yet finalized their candidate.

Tharoor, a strong critique of Modi and BJP has always been a headache to saffron party. So in order to beat him and to make sure a victory for BJP the party is planning to make Nirmala the candidate.

Thiruvananthapuram, as per BJP’s calculation is a winning seat. Last time they have secured the second place although lost for 15,000 votes. But the ongoing Sabarimala protest have as per BJP has increased party’s chances. Earlier BJP has planned to bring the former party president Kummanam Rajasekharan. Many party leaders has asked the national leadership to bring him back to the frontline of Sabarimala protest. But the national leadership has declined their plea.

Nirmala, a native of Tamil Nadu is now the member of the upper house – Rajya Sabha- from Karnataka. She has got the reputation in the constituency as she has actively engaged in the relief activities, when cyclone Okhi has hit Kerala.

Also, the party is thinking that by giving candidature to her, who is not a native of the state can easily overcome the caste based consolidations and formulae which has always a crucial factor in the constituency. Also, her clean image and persona will be a great challenge to Tharoor. Nirmala who was earlier the spokesperson of BJP can easily overcome Tharoor who is the main think-tank of Congress, the BJP leadership thinks. And if this happens, then the upcoming election battle in the constituency will be the most toughest and popular one in the whole nation.

Earlier the India TV- CNX survey has predicted a seat for BJP in the satate in the coming general elections. The BJP hopes that by Nirmala, that longtime wish of the party will be fulfilled.