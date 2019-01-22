Manju Warrier to play the female lead in Dhanush- Vetrimaran team’s ‘Asuran’

A massive announcement was made today by Tamil actor Dhanush through his social media page. Malayalam ‘Lady Superstar’ Manju Warrier has been signed as the female lead in ‘Asuran’.

‘Asuran’, is a movie which is reportedly based on the novel ‘Vekkai’ by Poomani. Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran are joining hands once again, for this movie. titled ‘Asuran’. The is all set to start rolling from January 26. G.V. Prakash Kumar will be handling the music department.

Though Manju Warrier has been in the industry for nearly two decades, unlike other heroines, she has only acted in Malayalam movies. ‘Asuran’ marks her acting debut in Tamil and she could not have asked for a better team to start with.

Dhanush and Vetrimaran form one of the most successful combos in Kollywood. They have collaborated for acclaimed films like ‘Polladhavan’, ‘Aadukalam’ and ‘Visaranai’. ‘Aadukalam’ alone won six awards at the National level. ‘Visaranai’, which was co-produced by Dhanush, apart from winning multiple National awards, was also India’s official submissions to the 89th Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film.

Their recent outing ‘Vada Chennai’ was successful at the box office and won widespread critical acclaim.

#asuran – update .. the evergreen Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead. Excited to share screen space and learn from this amazing talent. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 22, 2019