Massive earthquake strikes again

Jan 22, 2019, 08:46 am IST
An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale rocked East Nusa Tenggara province of Indonesia on Tuesday, but was not potential for tsunami, the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency said.

There was no initial report of damage, the agency said. The quake had epicentre at 103 km southwest of Sumba Barat district of the province and a depth of 10 km under sea bed, official in charge of meteorology and geophysics agency Aziz Sugiarso said.

“For this quake, there were no signs of tsunami to occur so that we did not issue a warning for that,” he told Xinhua.

