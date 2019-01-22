Mehul Choksi hand over Passport to Antiguan government

In an attempt to avoid extradition to India, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has reportedly given up his Indian citizenship by handing over his passport to the Antiguan government. Notably, Choksi (59) is wanted by various investigating agencies in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

If reports are to be believed, Choksi has also submitted 177 dollars with his passport to the Indian High Commission in Antigua. He has reportedly mentioned his new address as Jolly Harbour Marks Antigua.

Earlier on December 25, 2018, Choksi told a court that he cannot take a “41-hour” flight to come to India due to a “brain clot” and other medical conditions. His lawyer Sanjay Abbot had made this submission Saturday before special PMLA judge M S Azmi during the hearing of ED’s plea to declare Choksi a fugitive under the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.