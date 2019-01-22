PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019 Convention in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth is the Chief Guest of the Convention this year. Jugnauth will be the chief guest of the convention, while Himanshu Gulati, member of the Parliament of Norway, will be the special guest. Also, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, member of Parliament of New Zealand, will be the guest of honour. “Looking forward to being in beloved Kashi today for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is an excellent forum to engage with the Indian diaspora, which is distinguishing itself all over the world”, Modi tweeted.

The theme of this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is ‘Role of Indian diaspora in building new India’, a statement from the prime minister’s office said. On Monday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During the inauguration, Swaraj said the Indian diaspora has dramatically changed the world’s perception of Indians and India.