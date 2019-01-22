PM Narendra Modi writes letter to couple who designed Rafale Themed wedding card

The Gujarat couple who designed a Rafale themed wedding invitation has earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their wedding invitation card has a footer saying the only gift they expect for the wedding are their guests’ vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections and a monetary contribution for the saffron cause on the party app.

In a letter sent to the Surat-based couple – Yuvraj Pokharna and bride-to-be Sakshi Agrawal – PM Modi described the content of the card as “ingenious” and asserted that it had inspired him to work even harder for the country.

The couple is getting married on January 22.

Talking to the media the soon-to-be groom said he received the prime minister’s letter, which is addressed to his mother, on January 17 through e-mail.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Pokharna family on the joyous occasion of the marriage of Yuvraj and Sakshi. I noticed a unique feature of the marriage invitation card sent to the guests. The ingenuity of its content reflects your abiding concern and love for the nation. This also inspires me to keep working harder for our country,” read the letter signed and sent by PM Modi.

PM Modi wished the couple and blessed them to have “a happy and prosperous life.”