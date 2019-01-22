President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2019 at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Award was given in two categories- Bal Shakti Puraskar and Bal Kalyan Puraskar.

The Bal Shakti Puraskar was given to 26 children including one joint award for their exceptional achievements in the field of innovation, scholastic, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

Two individuals and three institutions were awarded the Bal Kalyan Puraskar. The award under Bal Shakti Puraskar carries a cash prize of one lakh rupees, book vouchers worth ten thousand rupees, a certificate, and a citation. Under Bal Kalyan Puraskar, the award for an individual consists of a cash prize of one lakh rupees, a medal, a citation, and a certificate while the award for institution consists of a cash prize of five lakh rupees.