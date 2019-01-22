Road Accident: Death toll rises to 10

In Odisha, the death toll in the accident at Kandhamal district rose to ten. About 25 others are injured in the mishap that took place after a vehicle fell into a gorge. six persons had died on the spot, while four seriously injured succumbed at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur

The mishap occurred when about 50 to 60 people were on their way to take part in a church programme in a mini-truck, which slipped down the Poiguda Ghat in the district after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees for the family members of the deceased.