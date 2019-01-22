Sabarimala Women Entry: Kanakadurga thrown out of her home

Kanakadurga, one of the two women who made history by successfully entering Sabarimala Aiyappa temple on January 2, has moved to a government home in Perinthalmana after her family refused to accept her into the house. he has moved to a temporary shelter for women called Sakhi One Stop.

She had gone back to her in-laws home in Perinthalmanna on Monday evening after finishing her treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital. But her husband and in-laws refused to let her enter the house and asked her to leave. Though police talked to her husband Krishnanunni, he refused to change his decision. On Tuesday, she was taken to her in-law’s place by a police team led by woman sub-inspector.

Kanakadurga had been admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode on January 15, after her mother-in-law allegedly attacked her by beating her with a wooden plank to the head. This incident occurred the first time she returned home after having stayed in unnamed locations for two weeks after her temple visit. Her mother-in-law had also checked herself into the hospital on the same day as Kanakadurga, alleging that Kanakdurga too had attacked her.

A Civil supplies employee, Kanakadurga aged 39, had entered the temple on January 2 along with Bindhu Ammini, a 40-year-old law lecturer. Their previous attempt to enter the temple on December 24 had failed after protests from devotees. They finally made it to the temple on January 2.

But Kanakadurga’s family had said that they were not aware of her plans to enter the temple. They said that she had left home on December 22 saying she had to attend a meeting in Trivandrum. Now, the family has demanded that she tender an apology to the devotees and the Hindu community.

Bharath Bhushan, the brother of Kanakadurga, had alleged there was a CPI(M) and Kerala police conspiracy behind the entry of Kanakadurga and Bindu. Bhushan had also said that the family had “disowned” Kanakadurga and would only accept her if she made a public apology.