Saraswati Samman awarded to poet Sitanshu Yashashchandra

Gujarati poet Sitanshu Yashashchandra has been awarded Saraswati Samman,2017, for his poetry collection in Gujarati named “Vakhar”.

This is the 27th edition of the prestigious award instituted by K.K.Birla foundation. The award comprises of a citation and a plaque apart from award money of 15 lakh rupees. Noted film director and author Gulzar gave away the award at a solemn function at National museum auditorium in New Delhi this evening.

Yashashchandra, recipient of the Padmashri in 2006, is known for seamlessly blending history with poetry.