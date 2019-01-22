Latest NewsIndia

School bus driver gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Jan 22, 2019, 08:09 am IST
A local court sentenced a school van driver to undergo life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl here on Monday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

According to the police, it was in 2014 that D Balaraj alias Bablu (28) from Vanasthalipuram used to pick and drop the 14-year-old girl, luring her in the name of love and promising to marry her. In April 2014, Bablu kidnapped the girl on his bike and took her to his friend’s room in Rajendranagar, where he raped her several times. Following a complaint, the LB Nagar police arrested him.

