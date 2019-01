The Facebook account of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been hacked, he informed his followers on Instagram. Aryan wrote, “Facebook hacked please ignore anything from it.”



In the past, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan, Ali Zafar and Boney Kapoor, among others, have lost control of their social media accounts.