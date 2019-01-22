“Throw out TMC and I assure you that no one will have to pay syndicate tax” , says Amit Shah In West Bengal

BJP President Amit Shah hit out at ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, saying the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be for restoring democracy in the state. Kick-starting BJP’s campaign at a rally in Malda district, party chief Amit Shah said, all Bengali refugees will be granted citizenship with the passage of the Citizenship Bill.

Describing the Trinamool Congress dispensation as a government that facilitates violence, he said, the party will be ousted in the general elections.

The BJP Chief alleged that the mahagathbandhan of opposition parties were meant for gaining power and serving personal interests. “Modiji has offered 129 welfare schemes for the people of the country. But Mamata is not allowing the benefits to reach you”, he said. “We have to start factories in Bengal and shut down illegal arms and bomb manufacturing units”. “Throw out TMC and I assure you that no one will have to pay syndicate tax,” said Shah.