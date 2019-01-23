4 Members of a family found dead inside house

Bodies of four members of a family were recovered under mysterious circumstances from inside their home in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. The deceased include a 12-day-old girl. The police have reached the spot. Forensic experts and dog squad have been pressed into service.

The incident was reported in Mandideep town of the district. The 25-year-old Sanju Bhuria, identified as the owner of the house, was also found in a critical condition in the same house. He has been admitted to the nearby hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The deceased have been identified as the Bhuria’s wife, 12-day-old daughter, his 11-year-old brother-in-law and middle-aged mother-in-law.

The preliminary investigation claims suffocation as the cause of the death. However, police have not ruled out the possibility of poisoning. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.