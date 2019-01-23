43 illegal migrants arrested

43 illegal migrants were arrested by Turkish authorities have a Balikesir in western Turkey. They were attempting to cross the Greek island of Medelli.

In Ankara, the Turkish Coast Guard teams, during a patrol in the area, found illegal immigrants heading towards the island on a rubber boat before stopping them and taking them back to the land.

The Coast Guard teams transferred a child to the hospital for medical care after being exposed to difficult health conditions at sea, explaining that the teams provided migrants with the necessary assistance until legal action is taken against them.