Bhopal Congress party workers demanded Priyanka Gandhi to contest in Lok Sabha election

Congress announced the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, signifying her formal entry into politics.

On a day when the Congress announced Priyanka’s appointment to a key party post, posters of the leader were put up in the city, urging her to contest the elections.

A large banner featuring Priyanka’s photo, along with that of her mother UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and her brother Congress President Rahul Gandhi, were put up. A message written in Hindi on the poster read, “Respected Priyanka Gandhi ji should be made a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in Bhopal.” The poster also featured images of other local party leaders.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, Congress workers expressed their joy over Priyanka’s formal entry into the politics. Speaking to ANI, the party workers compared her to her late grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi. As per the news agency, they said, “Priyanka Gandhi aandhi hai, doosri Indira Gandhi hai.”

Rahul Gandhi called his younger sister a “powerful and capable leader” and said that she was on a “mission” to spread Congress’ ideology. He said, “Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia are powerful leaders. We wanted the young leaders to change Uttar Pradesh politics. I am happy that she will work with me.”

Scindia was appointed as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West, as per Congress press release.