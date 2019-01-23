BJP earned Rs 553 crore rupees income from unknown sources in 2017 -18

The Bharatiya Janata Party has earned over Rs 553 crore as income from unknown sources in 2017-18, which is 80% of total such income and four times the aggregate declared by the five other national parties.

According to a report by election watchdog, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released on today, a total of Rs 689.44 crore was declared as income from unknown sources by the national parties, of which the BJP pocketed Rs 553.38 crore.

Unknown sources are income declared in the IT returns but without giving the source of income for donations below Rs 20,000. Such unknown sources include donations via Electoral Bonds, the sale of coupons, relief fund, miscellaneous income, voluntary contributions, the contribution from meetings/morchas. The details of donors of such voluntary contributions are not available in the public domain.

As per the report, the total income of six national political parties barring the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in 2017-18 stood at Rs 1,293.05 crore.

While their total income from known donors was Rs 467.13 crore or 36% of the total income, their income from other known sources – sale of assets, membership fees, bank interest, the sale of publications, party levy- was Rs 136.48 crore or 11% of total income.

The total income of political parties from unknown sources -income specified in the IT Returns whose sources are unknown- was Rs 689.44 crore, which is 53% of the total income of the parties. Of Rs 689.44 crore as income from unknown sources, the share of income from Electoral Bonds was Rs 215 crore or 31%.

The BJP also got over 93 percent of donations of above Rs 20,000 received by national political parties, during 2017-18, pocketing Rs 437.04 crore of the total Rs 469.89 crore donated by corporates and individuals. Of the total donations, the BJP got the lion’s share with 2,977 donations followed by the Congress which has declared receiving Rs 26.658 crore.

In the last 14 years (2004-05 to 2017-18), the national parties have collected Rs 8,721.14 crore from unknown sources.

Currently, there are seven national parties – the BJP, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist and All India Trinamool Congress.