Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency Amethi for two days

Jan 23, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency Amethi for two days from Wednesday. Gandhi will land at the Lucknow airport in the morning and proceed to Amethi by road.

A Congress leader on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi will pay a floral tribute at martyrs’ memorial near Nahar Kothi in Amethi, attend a meeting of gram pradhans (village heads) in Tiloi and visit Paraiya Namaksar village on Wednesday.

Later, he will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Lawyers’ Association at the Gauriganj collectorate, visit the residence of a former block pramukh at Dharauli village in Musafirkhana area.

He will also attend programmes organised in Haliyapur village, Newada village and meet the family members of senior Congress leader Shiv Pratap Singh.

