India shares coordinates of Kartarpur Corridor

Jan 23, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
India has shared the co-ordinates of the zero point or crossing point of the Kartarpur corridor along the International Border with Pakistan.

The External Affairs Ministry has also proposed 26th February and 7th March as two dates for the visit of a Pakistan delegation to New Delhi to discuss and finalize the modalities so that Indian pilgrims can visit the holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor at the earliest.

In November last year, the Indian Government had decided to expeditiously realize the long-pending proposal to establish Kartarpur Corridor.

