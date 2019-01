India is to buy more than 3,000 Milan 2T anti-tank guided missiles from France. The deal is going to be worth over Rs. 1,000 crores. The deal is set to be a stopgap agreement before the Indian Army gets its homegrown third-generation anti-tank guided missiles that are undergoing trials.

Currently, the Army has a requirement of around 70,000 anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) of various types and around 850 launchers of various types.